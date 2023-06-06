Oklahoma Approves First Public Religious Charter School in US

In a hotly contested decision that is expected to lead to litigation over constitutional limits between church and state, Oklahoma has approved a Catholic-led attempt to open the first publicly funded religious charter school in the United States, Politico reported Tuesday.

With the state's educators and Republicans divided over the issue for months, the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board passed the initiative.

"Oklahomans support religious liberty for all and support an increasingly innovative educational system that expands choice. Today, with the nation watching, our state showed that we will not stand for religious discrimination," Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said.