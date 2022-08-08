Sooners Assistant Cale Gundy Resigns Over 'Shameful' Word

Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy resigned Sunday night after reading aloud a "shameful and hurtful" word off the screen of a player's iPad.

Gundy, 50, has been an assistant coach at his alma mater since 1999, making him the longest-tenured football coach in the Big 12, according to ESPN.

In a film session last week, Gundy apparently picked up an iPad from a distracted player and read the unspecified words written on the screen.

"The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can cause harm without ever meaning to do so," Gundy posted on Twitter on Sunday night. "In that circumstance, a man of character accepts accountability. I take responsibility for this mistake. I apologize."

Gundy said he was "horrified" when he realized what he had spoken.

"I want to very clear: the words I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it wasn't even intentional," he wrote. "Still, I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, no matter my intentions."

Gundy, who played quarterback for the Sooners from 1990-93, is the younger brother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy.

"I recognize this is a critical moment for Oklahoma football," Gundy wrote. "This team -- its coaches, players, administration and fans -- do not deserve to be distracted by off-the-field matters while working to continue the tradition of excellence that makes me so proud to be a Sooner.

"Naturally, I leave these sidelines heavy hearted. Coaching this football team truly has been my life's passion."

First-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables accepted the resignation of Gundy, who worked under previous head coaches Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley.

"It's with sadness that I accept Coach Gundy's resignation. He's dedicated more than half his life to Oklahoma Football and has served our program and university well," Venables said. "We're thankful for that commitment. We also acknowledge that in stepping aside he's placed the program and the welfare of our student-athletes first. In coaching and in life, we're all accountable for our actions and the resulting outcomes."

Venables said offensive analyst L'Damian Washington will replace Gundy on an interim basis.

The Sooners open the season against UTEP on Sept. 3 in Norman, Okla.