Ohio to Vote on Marijuana Legalization This Fall

Ohioans will vote on whether to legalize marijuana this November, the secretary of state’s office said in a statement.

The measure would allow adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and to grow plants at home. A 10% tax would be imposed on purchases, and would go to administrative costs, addiction treatment programs, municipalities with dispensaries, and social equity and jobs programs.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose determined that the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol had submitted 127,772 valid signatures, more than the 124,046 needed to put the question before voters on Nov. 7.

“We are grateful to the thousands of Ohioans who helped us get to this point and are excited to bring our proposal to regulate marijuana like alcohol before Ohio voters this coming election day,” Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol leader Tom Haren said in a statement Wednesday.

If the issue passes, Ohio would become the 24th state to legalize cannabis for adult use.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.