Gov. Dewine: Norfolk Will 'Pay' for Train Derailment

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine vowed to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the train derailment that led to the release of toxic chemicals.

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3. At the time, the train was carrying chemicals and combustible materials, with vinyl chloride, a toxic flammable gas, being of most concern to investigators.

"They are responsible for a very serious train wreck that occurred with some very toxic material," DeWine told CNN on Wednesday. "So, we're going to hold their feet to the fire, we're going to make sure they pay for everything as we move forward."

Crews began releasing toxic chemicals into the air Feb. 6 from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death.

Flames and black smoke billowed from the derailment site late in the afternoon, about an hour after authorities said the controlled release would begin.

Area residents and business owners have called for Norfolk Southern to pay for court-supervised medical screenings for serious illnesses that could result from exposure to the toxic chemicals.

"The company should pay for everything," DeWine told CNN. "I talked to the DEC yesterday and I said, 'Look, there's concern with some people in East Palestine that you're going to leave before you get the cleanup done. You're going to leave before the problems are dealt with.' And he pledged to me, 'We're going to stay.'

"We're going to hold them to what they said. We're going to hold them accountable."

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson, when asked by Politico to comment on DeWine's statements, referred to a Tuesday press release.

"We are committed to East Palestine today and in the future," Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw said, while announcing a new $1 million charitable fund as one piece of its planned support of East Palestine.

"We will be judged by our actions. We are cleaning up the site in an environmentally responsible way, reimbursing residents affected by the derailment, and working with members of the community to identify what is needed to help East Palestine recover and thrive."