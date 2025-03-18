WATCH TV LIVE

Ohio Court Overturns Ban on Puberty Blockers for Minors

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 04:18 PM EDT

The 10th District Court of Appeals in Ohio blocked the state's ban on gender-affirming care on Tuesday arguing that the prescription ban "interferes with parent-appellants' fundamental right to care for their children."

In August of 2024, Franklin County Judge Michael J. Holbrook upheld the law in Ohio that banned puberty blockers and hormone therapy for children under the age of 18. The law also blocked biological boys from playing on women and girls' sports teams.

On Tuesday, the court ruled that banning hormone blockers for transgender minors violated the Health Care Freedom Amendment in the Ohio Constitution. The ban on biological boys competing in girls' athletics remained intact.

ACLU-Ohio Legal Director Freda Levenson praised the decision saying, "Today, we celebrate this win not only for our brave plaintiffs but for all LGBTQ+ Ohioans and their families. This win restores the right of trans youth in Ohio to choose vitally important healthcare, with the support of their families and physicians. 

"We are gratified by the court's decision, which soundly rejects this interference of politicians with Ohioans' bodily autonomy."

Levenson added, "Although this litigation will likely not end here, we remain fervently committed to preventing this egregious bill from ever again taking effect. The path toward protecting the rights and civil liberties of trans Ohioans goes on, and we will continue to hold the torch."

The decision will undoubtedly wind up back in court, as Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has promised to appeal the decision. "This is a no-brainer — we are appealing that decision and will seek an immediate stay," Yost said in an statement immediately following the decision.

"There is no way I'll stop fighting to protect these unprotected children. Ohio's elected representatives properly passed legislation protecting children from irreversible chemical sex change procedures, and the trial court upheld the law. But now the 10th District Court of Appeals has just green-lighted these permanent medical interventions against minors."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 18 March 2025 04:18 PM
