Oddsmakers Post Lines on Tucker Carlson's Next Move

Oddsmakers are not missing an opportunity to weigh what potential betting lines on Tucker Carlson's next career move might be after his ouster Monday from Fox News.

Some futures and prop bets are floating around online, including at BetOnline.ag. The odds-on favorite for the next network to broadcast Carlson is NewsNation there (+200) – with Rumble (+250), OANN (+400), and Newsmax (+600) rounding out the top four.

Bookies.com's handicapping team released odds "for entertainment purposes only" for what his next move will be, with a Spotify podcast leading the way, albeit some of the odds list are clearly longshots or complete no-way-Jose options:

Launches Spotify Podcast: -110. Starts Own Network/Platform: +300. Radio/TV Talk Show on Existing Network: +500. Non-Presidential/VP Run: +750. Presidential/VP Run: +2,500. Carlson & Lemon Join Forces: +10,000. Monday Night Football Gig: +50,000.

Bovada.com has a few Carlson-related props available, including:

Fox News' stock price at close Dec. 31, 2023.

Tucker Carlson's specials, including what his next career move might be.

Tucker Carlson's Next Permanent Position.

Top Broadcast a Tucker Carlson Hosted Show This Year.

"Maybe he left because he wants to be given his free rein," former President Donald Trump told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Monday night in an exclusive interview. "He wants free rein maybe, but I was surprised by it."

Carlson has not made any statements after Monday's ouster, and his last tweet from Friday. His website TuckerCarlson.com popped up a screen permitting people to text a number to receive text updates of his next move.