Tags: obstruction | classified | documents | donald trump | joe biden | jack smith

Trump: It's Biden 'Guilty of Obstruction,' Not Me

By    |   Saturday, 15 April 2023 12:30 PM EDT

Democrats and their "harasser and abuser" special counsel "Jack 'Warthog' Smith" are projecting on former President Donald Trump, reportedly accusing him — through politicized leaks of the classified documents — of "obstruction" President Joe Biden is actually guilty of, Trump alleged Saturday morning.

"True, Biden is guilty of obstruction," Trump wrote Saturday morning on Truth Social, "1,850 boxes unchecked, many found in Chinatown, heavy on classified documents. He has been totally uncooperative, won't show 'docs.'"

Trump repeated his legal position the noncriminal statues of the Presidential Records Act permit him to possess former presidential documents, while the documents found in Biden's possess subject Biden to criminal prosecution, because they were taken and stored when Biden was not a president.

"I went by the Presidential Records Act, have right to declassify, and did nothing wrong, but was purposely given, by DOJ & Biden, a Trump-hating lunatic prosecutor, Jack 'Warthog' Smith, who is a harasser and abuser, in order to obstruct & interfere with the 2020 presidential election!" Trump's post continued.

"Public won't stand for unequal treatment!"

Trump's comments come the morning after he delivered a forceful defense of the National Rifle Association and the Second Amendment, which has be under "attack" in a "war" waged by Biden and his anti-gun progressive left.

Trump said in his NRA speech that "guns are not the problem" causing mass shooters, saying the issue is caused by failing mental health, myriad social breakdowns, cultural turmoil, and relentless spiritual denialism in America under progressive politics and ideology.

"The NRA event was spectacular last night," Trump added in a subsequent Truth Social post. "Packed house! Indianapolis and NRA officials combined to do a great job. Thank you!"

The post added Trump is in Tennessee for a Republican National Committee keynote speech Saturday night.

"Am now in the Great State of Tennessee," he continued. "Will be giving the RNC Keynote tonight. They are, to put it mildly, very happy with my polls. Way up on all Republicans, and Biden.

"The Dems are working hard on various forms of cheating, including election interference through the illegal use of prosecutors, on a scale never seen before. Do not discount their ability to cheat!!!"

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


