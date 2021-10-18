Oberlin Student Feels 'Angry, Scared, Confused' About 'Cisgender' Workmen

An Oberlin College student wrote an op-ed in the school newspaper complaining about "cisgender men" installing a radiator in his "safe space" dormitory, saying it left him "angry, scared, and confused."

Writing in the Oberlin Review, Peter Fray-Witzer, a student at the college, criticizes school administrators for giving short notice about the installation, and had even asked if he could be exempt from having a radiator installed, according to DailyMail.com.

Fray-Witzer writes that he and other residents of the Baldwin Cottage dorm on campus received an email earlier this month saying that contractors would install radiators in their rooms the next day. Josh Matos, the area coordinator for multicultural and identity-based communities, wrote in an email that this "will mean that they will be in your room for a period of time to complete the work."

"I had not been contacted about any sort of radiator installation before this email, so right away the word 'update' stood out to me as untrue. I grew concerned reading the second line, which informed me that I had less than 24 hours to prepare for the arrival of the installation crew, and I was further perturbed by the ambiguous 'for a period of time,"' Fray-Witzer continues.

He adds that he was "very averse to people entering my personal space," and that "this anxiety was compounded by the fact that the crew would be strangers, and they were more than likely to be cisgender men."

DailyMail.com says that Baldwin Cottage, the dorm where Fray-Witzer lives, is known as "the home of the Women and Trans Collective."

Oberlin describes the dorm as "a close-knit community that provides women and transgendered persons with a safe space for discussion, communal living, and personal development," and that it is "open to anyone who identifies as female or trans, regardless of race, nationality, religion, assigned sex, or sexual orientation."