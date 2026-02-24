WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nypd | snowball | fight | jessica tisch | law enforcement | injuries | investigation

Officers Injured as Crowd Targets NYPD With Snowballs

By    |   Tuesday, 24 February 2026 10:09 AM EST

Several New York Police Department officers were pelted with snowballs in Washington Square Park on Monday, and some sustained minor injuries, according to police and video circulating on social media.

Video from the scene appears to show a group throwing snowballs at uniformed officers as they attempted to maintain order in the park. Authorities have not confirmed how many people were involved or whether any arrests were made.

In a statement posted to social media, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch condemned the incident.

"The NYPD is aware of certain videos taken earlier today in Washington Square Park showing individuals attacking cops," Tisch said.

"I want to be very clear: The behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal. Our detectives are investigating this matter," she added.

Police said several officers were struck during the incident. While injuries were described as minor, the incident drew criticism from law enforcement advocates who said it reflects a broader erosion of respect for police.

The episode comes amid ongoing debate over public safety and policing in New York City under Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration.

Critics argue that recent policy shifts and rhetoric from City Hall have contributed to what they describe as a decline in respect for law enforcement, while supporters contend the reforms are aimed at improving accountability and community trust.

The investigation into Monday's incident remains ongoing.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Several New York Police Department officers were pelted with snowballs in Washington Square Park on Monday, and some sustained minor injuries, according to police and video circulating on social media.
nypd, snowball, fight, jessica tisch, law enforcement, injuries, investigation
224
2026-09-24
Tuesday, 24 February 2026 10:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved