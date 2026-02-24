Officers Injured as Crowd Targets NYPD With Snowballs

Several New York Police Department officers were pelted with snowballs in Washington Square Park on Monday, and some sustained minor injuries, according to police and video circulating on social media.

Video from the scene appears to show a group throwing snowballs at uniformed officers as they attempted to maintain order in the park. Authorities have not confirmed how many people were involved or whether any arrests were made.

In a statement posted to social media, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch condemned the incident.

"The NYPD is aware of certain videos taken earlier today in Washington Square Park showing individuals attacking cops," Tisch said.

"I want to be very clear: The behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal. Our detectives are investigating this matter," she added.

Police said several officers were struck during the incident. While injuries were described as minor, the incident drew criticism from law enforcement advocates who said it reflects a broader erosion of respect for police.

The episode comes amid ongoing debate over public safety and policing in New York City under Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration.

Critics argue that recent policy shifts and rhetoric from City Hall have contributed to what they describe as a decline in respect for law enforcement, while supporters contend the reforms are aimed at improving accountability and community trust.

The investigation into Monday's incident remains ongoing.