NYPD Ramps Up Security at Ground Zero for 9/11 Anniversary

New York police say they have a "robust security" plan in place as the city gets set to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, according to CBS New York.

The police department says there are no credible threats at this time. But it is treating this weekend as "an elevated threat environment" as a result of recent terrorism across the world, including the Kabul airport bombing in Afghanistan, according to the television station.

"We operate on the idea that there is a threat out there and that we have to continuously hunt for that before the event, during the event, after the event, and not just at the event, but around the city," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller.

"We will be using all of our counterterrorism resources to ensure a safe event. These include explosive detection canines, heavy weapons teams, explosive detection instruments, license plate readers, radiological and chemical sensors, and countless cameras," said NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism Martine Matarasso.

Included in the security measures will be a sweep at the World Trade Center site by the bomb squad.

President Joe Biden will be at Ground Zero on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the New York Post reported.

He will be on hand to commemorate the tragic events with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.— the time the first plane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, sources told the newspaper.