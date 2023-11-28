×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nypd | rockefellercenter | hamas | israel | protests

NYPD Fears Pro-Palestine Disruptions at Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting

By    |   Tuesday, 28 November 2023 04:17 PM EST

Authorities in New York City encouraged "elevated vigilance" during this year's Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center after pro-Palestinian protesters said they will "flood" the event.

The annual ceremony, hosted this year by Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson, is expected to draw tens of thousands to Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday.

While there are no "specific or credible" threats, a memo leaked to the New York Post on Tuesday showed that the NYPD believes the event could be an easy target for "malicious actors."

The "incitements" of violence by terrorist groups against the U.S. since Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attack in Israel might "resonate" with "US-based homegrown violent extremists," the memo said.

Those calls could "mobilize some to action, necessitating elevated vigilance."

Some pro-Palestine organizations in the U.S. have already announced plans to demonstrate during the tree-lighting ceremony. But there are no indications the demonstrations will turn violent.

"Within Our Lifetime," which has organized other pro-Palestine protests in the city, posted this week on Instagram, encouraging its supporters to "flood the tree lighting for Gaza."

The group noted that the ceremony falls on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People this year, a holiday typically observed by United Nations delegations.

Less than a week ago, a group of 34 pro-Palestinian protesters was busted for disrupting the high-profile Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Four were arrested and charged with serious offenses, including obstruction of governmental administration and trespassing. The other 30 were issued summonses to appear in criminal court.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Authorities in New York City encouraged "elevated vigilance" during this year's Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center after pro-Palestinian protesters said they will "flood" the even.
nypd, rockefellercenter, hamas, israel, protests
248
2023-17-28
Tuesday, 28 November 2023 04:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved