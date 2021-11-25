2 NYPD Officers Shot in the Bronx by 'Career Criminal' Suspect

Two New York City police officers were shot in the Bronx during a gun battle with a "career criminal" suspect on Wednesday night, The New York Times reported.

The two police officers were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

The suspect underwent surgery after being shot three times and was in serious condition, the Times reported.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea declined to identify the officers or the suspect, whom he described as a "career criminal with far too many arrests, still on the streets of New York City."

Shea added that the suspect's gun was reported stolen in Georgia last year.

A female officer, who has been on the NYPD for a year, was shot twice in the upper right arm and fired five shots back, striking the suspect, Shea said at a press conference.

A male police officer, an eight-year veteran, was shot in the armpit as he wrestled with the gunman, said Shea, who added the shooting was captured on body camera video.

The officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun, the Times said.

"We are very lucky tonight," Shea said, adding that the officers were in good spirits.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the police officers showed "incredible bravery" and added that there are "too many guns out there," according to the Times.

"It's another example of a gun from out of state, comes into our city, hurts a New Yorker," de Blasio said, the Times reported. "This is something we’ve got to deal with in a whole different way. But in the meantime, thank God that there is one more shooter off the streets because of the bravery of these just absolutely extraordinary officers."

Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, agreed with de Blasio that too many guns were on the streets.

"But perps aren’t afraid to carry them," Lynch said. "They’re not afraid to put it in their belt, put it in their pocket, and pull it out on a police officer. That’s the problem."

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who will take office Jan. 1, earlier this month refused to back down from his promise to crack down on gun violence despite a local Black Lives Matter leader threatening "bloodshed" as a result.

Adams, currently Brooklyn borough president and a retired police captain, made a campaign promise to reinstate the NYPD's plainclothes unit.

"I made it clear on the campaign trail," Adams said Thursday morning on CNN. "I’m going to put in place, not the Anti-Crime Unit, I'm going to put in place a plainclothes gun unit. We must zero in on gun violence in our community."