NYPD: Man Arrested in Snowball Attack on Officers

The New York Police Department announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man Thursday in connection with a snowball melee in Washington Square Park that left two police officers injured after being pelted at close range with packed snow and ice.

Gusmane Coulibaly was taken into custody and charged with allegedly assaulting police officers, the department said in a post on X.

Authorities said they are still searching for three additional suspects believed to have taken part in the attack, which went viral on social media.

According to police, officers responded Monday afternoon to a 911 call reporting a disorderly crowd gathered in the park following a historic blizzard that blanketed New York City with more than 20 inches of snow.

The gathering, promoted by the popular Instagram account Sidetalk, drew a large number of participants for what was billed as a massive snowball fight.

But the incident escalated into what Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch described as "disgraceful" and "criminal" conduct.

Officers attempting to restore order were struck in the face and neck by snow and chunks of ice thrown from close range. The two injured officers were treated at Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital for a bruised eye and a headache.

Video circulating online shows individuals hurling large, hardened clumps of snow at a marked police vehicle, raising concerns about the safety of law enforcement officers tasked with maintaining public order.

The NYPD also noted that Coulibaly had been arrested less than three weeks earlier on charges related to an attempted robbery in the transit system.

The arrest comes amid controversy over comments by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who suggested those involved in the incident should not face criminal charges, characterizing the episode as a snowball fight that got "out of hand."

He also dismissed the suspects as "kids throwing snowballs at NYPD officers" — though Coulibaly is 27 years old.

Mamdani's remarks drew criticism from Gov. Kathy Hochul and city police unions, who have stressed that assaults on officers — regardless of the object used — are serious crimes.

The case now heads to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, which previously declined to pursue riot-related charges in a separate high-profile crowd incident. It remains unclear whether prosecutors will move forward with charges in this case.