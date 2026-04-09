WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nyc | zohran mamdani | economy | housing | new york city | emerson poll

Poll: 59% Say NYC on Wrong Track, but Most Back Mamdani

By    |   Thursday, 09 April 2026 02:16 PM EDT

More than half — 59% — of New York City residents say the city is on the wrong track, though 43% approve of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, according to an Emerson poll.

Mamdani marked 100 days in office Thursday. 

"Among those registered voters who voted in the November mayoral election, Mamdani's support is stronger, with a net 26-point positive approval rating (55% approve, 29% disapprove), compared to a more modest nine-point net positive rating among those who did not vote (35% approve, 26% disapprove)," Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement.

The poll, conducted April 5-6 among 850 registered voters, also took the pulse of the New York economy and well-being:

59% think things in New York City are on the wrong track, while 41% think the city is headed in the right direction.

59% say Mamdani has been focusing on the issues that are important to them, while 41% say he is not.

54% approve of the way Mamdani is handling child care, compared with 21% who disapprove, followed by housing affordability (49% approve, 25% disapprove) and public safety (45% approve, 32% disapprove). Voters are most split on his handling of the city budget: 40% approve, and 37% disapprove.

40% rate the New York City economy as poor, compared with 38% who say it's fair. Just 16% labeled it good and 3% excellent.

55% think the state should raise taxes on the wealthy; 41% think New York City should better manage its spending; and 4% think a 5% property tax increase should be implemented.

55% of registered voters support a millionaire's tax, while 20% oppose, and 15% are unsure.

The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.4%.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Fifty-nine percent of New York City residents say the city is on the wrong track, though 43% approve of Mayor Zohran Mamdani — who marked 100 days in office Thursday — according to an Emerson poll.
nyc, zohran mamdani, economy, housing, new york city, emerson poll
289
2026-16-09
Thursday, 09 April 2026 02:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved