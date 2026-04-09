Poll: 59% Say NYC on Wrong Track, but Most Back Mamdani

More than half — 59% — of New York City residents say the city is on the wrong track, though 43% approve of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, according to an Emerson poll.

Mamdani marked 100 days in office Thursday.

"Among those registered voters who voted in the November mayoral election, Mamdani's support is stronger, with a net 26-point positive approval rating (55% approve, 29% disapprove), compared to a more modest nine-point net positive rating among those who did not vote (35% approve, 26% disapprove)," Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement.

The poll, conducted April 5-6 among 850 registered voters, also took the pulse of the New York economy and well-being:

– 59% think things in New York City are on the wrong track, while 41% think the city is headed in the right direction.

– 59% say Mamdani has been focusing on the issues that are important to them, while 41% say he is not.

– 54% approve of the way Mamdani is handling child care, compared with 21% who disapprove, followed by housing affordability (49% approve, 25% disapprove) and public safety (45% approve, 32% disapprove). Voters are most split on his handling of the city budget: 40% approve, and 37% disapprove.

– 40% rate the New York City economy as poor, compared with 38% who say it's fair. Just 16% labeled it good and 3% excellent.

– 55% think the state should raise taxes on the wealthy; 41% think New York City should better manage its spending; and 4% think a 5% property tax increase should be implemented.

– 55% of registered voters support a millionaire's tax, while 20% oppose, and 15% are unsure.

The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.4%.