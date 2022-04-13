NYC Subway Shooting Suspect Raged on YouTube About Mayor, Homeless, Race Wars

The male suspect in Tuesday's New York City subway shooting has a history of posting video rants about gun violence, Mayor Eric Adams, and homeless people, it was reported Wednesday.

Frank James, 62, was elevated from being a "person of interest" to a suspect who allegedly set off smoke grenades in a crowded Brooklyn subway car and opened fire, an attack that left 10 people shot.

James had recorded dozens of hours of YouTube videos, raged about Adams, homeless people in the subway system, and how outreach workers are "homosexual predators," the New York Daily News reported.

On Sunday night, James posted more than an hourlong post on YouTube where he ranted about the war in Ukraine, and said it would become the precursor for a race war to wipe out Blacks.

"They're white, you're not. They're doing that to each other? What do they think they're going to do to you?" James fumed, the Daily News reported.

"It's just a matter of time before these white mother******s say, 'Hey listen, enough is enough, these n*****s gotta go.' What're you going to do? You gonna fight. And guess what? You gonna die."

James also took aim at Adams, whose crime-fighting efforts have focused on stopping "the flow of guns."

"Mr. Mayor, I'm a victim of your mental health program," James said in one lengthy video, the New York Post reported. "I'm 63 now full of hate, full of anger, and full of bitterness."

He also criticized Adams for not doing more to combat homelessness.

"Eric Adams, Eric Adams: What are you doing, brother? What's happening with this homeless situation [on the subways]," James said, the Post reported.

"Every car I went to was loaded with homeless people. It was so bad, I couldn't even stand. I had to keep moving from car to car."

The Post said James claimed he had a diagnosed mental illness and railed against the "horror show" of the city's mental health services.

"What's going on in that place is violence," he said about one facility where he claimed to have received care. "Not physical violence, but the kind of violence a child experiences in grade school … that would make him go get a gun and shooting mother******s."