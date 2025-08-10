Former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking aim at mayoral campaign rival Zohran Mamdani by proposing "Zohran's Law" aimed at preventing wealthy individuals like him from occupying rent‑stabilized apartments intended for lower-income residents.

"You say freeze the rent. But for who? Rich people like you?" Cuomo posted Sunday to X. "Hardworking, working class New Yorkers are being pushed from their neighborhoods.

"Let's build affordable housing that helps the people who need it. Under Zohran's law, landlords can no longer rent vacant rent-controlled units to the wealthy.

"You are a rich person stealing affordable housing from the poor. And you're not the only one. It's past time we address this injustice.

"Let's build a new NYC that works for the people who need it."

The announcement follows mounting criticism of Mamdani's residence in a $2,300-per-month rent‑stabilized unit, despite his $142,000 salary and affluent background.

Cuomo's proposed bill would institute a means test to ensure rent‑stabilized housing remains available to those who need it most, signaling growing attention to housing ethics amid the city's affordability crisis under the ruin of long-time Democrat control and leftist policy.

The clash highlights broader tensions in the mayoral race around housing policy. Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist and the Democrat nominee for mayor, built his campaign on progressive affordability measures — including rent freezes, mass production of affordable units, public childcare, and transit fare relief.

Critics from both the real estate sector and Cuomo himself warn that policies like a universal rent freeze risk destabilizing the housing market. Real estate interests have invested heavily to oppose him in the primary, contributing to a super PAC aligned with Cuomo.

Mamdani has responded to Cuomo's attacks by characterizing them as politically motivated distractions, emphasizing his commitment to tenant protections and confronting growing economic inequality.

As the mayoral campaign intensifies, the "Zohran's Law" proposal underscores the clash between progressive affordability efforts and centrist critiques of policy overreach — framing housing equity as both a moral and political battleground in New York City.