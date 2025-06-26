N.Y. GOP Group Wants Trump to Deport Mamdani

A New York Republican group has asked President Donald Trump to revoke the citizenship of and deport Zohran Mamdani, the likely Democrat candidate for New York City mayor.

Mamdani, who defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the first round of the ranked-choice Democratic Party primary election on Tuesday, was born in Uganda and raised in New York City. He was naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 2018, Newsweek reported.

The 33-year-old Muslim is a state assemblyman and self-described democratic socialist.

The New York Young Republican Club has called on the federal government, namely White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Trump border czar Tom Homan, to strip Mamdani of his citizenship and deport him.

"A CALL TO ACTION FROM THE NYYRC," the group posted Wednesday on X.

"The radical Zohran Mamdani cannot be allowed to destroy our beloved city of New York.

"The Communist Control Act lets President Trump revoke @ZohranKMamdani's citizenship and promptly deport him.

"The time for action is now — @StephenM and @RealTomHoman, New York is counting on you."

The Communist Control Act, signed into law by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1954, outlawed the Communist Party of the United States and banned communists from serving in certain roles.

The NYYRC continued commenting on Mamdani on Wednesday night.

"Zohran Mamdani is a discount Bolshevik who endangers everything we love as New Yorkers," the NYYRC posted on X.

"His values are un-American and he would destroy our beloved city, if elected. It is common sense that the Trump Admin should force his compliance with all existing laws — or send him home."

Less than three hours earlier, NYYRC shared a New York Post story about Cuomo ending his mayoral bid with the comment: "The Republican Party is now the only thing left between New York City and the Intifada. Help us save the city we love."

Trump himself wrote about Mamdani's primary victory on Truth Social.

"It's finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor," Trump wrote.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Communications Director Joanna Rodriguez warned about emerging socialist political candidates in a social media post.

"The New York mayoral primary proves socialist progressives are calling the shots in the Democrat Party now, and [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer's decade-long grip on control is fading fast," Rodriguez said in a statement.