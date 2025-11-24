NWS Warns Thanksgiving Travelers of Winter Weather

The National Weather Service has issued a warning in nine states that Thanksgiving travelers could experience severe winter weather conditions this week.

Meteorologists for the NWS issued winter weather advisories in Idaho, Montana, and Alaska, and winter storm watches for North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and New York.

Some of these locations could see up to 18 inches of snow, while others will likely experience strong winds and ice. Most of these advisories are set to last until Monday or Tuesday.

"The best chance of severe weather will be in the South Central and Southeastern states," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said in a statement on Monday.

"The Pacific Northwest could face some of the most severe impacts from the weather in the days leading up to Thanksgiving," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute," NWS Glasgow, Montana, said in a winter weather advisory.

NWS Pueblo, Colorado added in an advisory: "Another round of mountain snow is expected to start late tonight and persist through late Sunday. Conditions may be hazardous along mountain roadways, so take extra caution when traveling over passes.

"Otherwise, snow may spill into the valleys, with rain for the plains."

NWS Buffalo, New York, said in a winter storm watch: "Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Plan on slippery road conditions.

"The hazardous conditions could impact the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period. Gusty winds could down tree branches and cause isolated power outages."