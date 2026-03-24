Lawmakers Urge Crackdown on Nvidia Chips Flowing to China

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is demanding the Trump administration take immediate action to block the flow of advanced U.S. artificial intelligence technology to China after a major smuggling scheme exposed serious gaps in export enforcement.

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., lead a group urging the Commerce Department to suspend Nvidia's export licenses following evidence that cutting-edge AI chips were diverted to China through intermediaries in Southeast Asia, Financial Times reported.

The call comes after federal prosecutors indicted Wally Liaw, a co-founder of Supermicro, for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to funnel restricted Nvidia chips into China — a direct violation of U.S. export controls designed to protect national security.

"We urge all necessary and appropriate actions," the senators wrote in a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, including pausing or revoking licenses tied to shipments into China and countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.

The revelations have intensified long-standing concerns among conservatives that U.S. technology giants are failing to safeguard critical innovations from America's top geopolitical rival.

Banks has repeatedly warned that American companies must not help the Chinese Communist Party close the AI gap.

In a June 2025 letter, he cautioned that Nvidia's global operations — including reported expansion plans in China — risk empowering Beijing's military-civil fusion strategy and undermining U.S. leadership.

"No American company should be helping the Chinese Communist Party close the AI gap," Banks said at the time.

The latest allegations suggest those warnings may have been justified.

Lawmakers say Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang previously downplayed the risk of diversion, assuring officials that customers would comply with export restrictions.

But the scale of the alleged smuggling operation has raised questions about whether those assurances were misleading.

"The scale of alleged fraud … raises serious concerns that the company's compliance … may be grossly inadequate," the senators wrote.

Nvidia has defended its practices, stating that compliance with U.S. export rules is a "top priority" and arguing that illicit transfers are difficult to sustain because the company does not provide support for unauthorized systems.

Still, the controversy comes as Nvidia faces mounting scrutiny on multiple fronts.

Warren has also launched an investigation into the company's $20 billion deal with AI startup Groq, warning it could stifle competition and further consolidate Nvidia's dominance in the AI chip market — potentially weakening America's innovation edge.

Meanwhile, policymakers are weighing broader reforms.

The House is expected to consider the Chip Security Act, which would require location tracking of advanced chips to prevent diversion, while regulators push to modernize export enforcement tools that critics say are outdated.

The stakes are high. As AI becomes central to both economic growth and military power, Republicans argue that lax oversight risks handing strategic advantages to China.

With evidence mounting of illicit technology transfers, pressure is building on the Trump administration to act decisively and ensure American innovation stays out of adversaries' hands.