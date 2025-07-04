WATCH TV LIVE

Ted Nugent to Newsmax: 'I Declare My Independence Every Day'

Friday, 04 July 2025 07:08 PM EDT

Rock legend Ted Nugent told Newsmax on Friday, July 4, that he declares his independence “every day.” Host Carl Higbie gave a passionate monologue to start the show that Nugent praised.

“I'm going to create a sexy guitar lick like 'Stranglehold' 50-year anniversary to that monologue, because you represent the self-evident truth, logic, common sense, and the celebration of true independence. I declare my independence every day. I celebrate Thanksgiving. Every day I celebrate Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Every day I'm a radical. I'm an extremist. Don't tread on me. Say hallelujah like you mean it,” Nugent said during an appearance on “Carl Higbie FRONTLINE.”

Nugent noted that none of the people in his daily life are celebrities, saying he hangs out with “my grandkids, my neighbors, my hunting buddies, my fellow farmers, my welder.”

“I hang out with these working hard, playing hard, hellraisers that sacrifice and take risks. Because the American dream is about effort and effervescent masculinity, where we put our heart and soul into being the best that we can be. So I don't have any fleas. None of my friends have purple hair or pink rings in their nose. So what you represent is the heart and soul of the best, most productive Americans,” he added.

