Israel Says Iran Preparing to Enrich Weapons-Grade Uranium

For the past two weeks, Israel has shared intel with the United States and several of its European allies, suggesting Iran is taking steps toward enriching weapons-grade uranium toward 90% purity — the requirement for a nuclear bomb, Axios reported.

Fred Fleitz, the former Executive Secretary of the National Security Council, told Newsmax's "Stinchfield" that "recently there have been reports that it may be enriching uranium to 90%. And how's the Biden administration responding? It's talking about a partial deal – that Iran would freeze part of its nuclear program, in exchange it would get sanctions relief. That's what [Israeli ​Prime Minister Naftali Bennett] is saying. We're thinking of rewarding Iran for its bad behavior. This is insane."

One senior Biden administration official offered a tight-lipped comment on the story but declined to discuss intelligence matters.

The official said it is "no secret that the former administration's decision to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal led to a dramatic and unprecedented acceleration of Iran's nuclear program," and the U.S. was concentrated on Iranian diplomacy but "prepared to pursue other options should diplomacy fail."

"Iran's behavior is so crazy, so threatening, and with Iran's response today with the nuclear talks opening is 'we're going to destroy Israel,'" Fleitz told host Grant Stinchfield. "Even for Joe Biden, for his naive weakness, even for him, I think this might be too much.

"I'll tell you, there are Democrats in Congress who will be furious if Biden makes a deal with Iran under the circumstances."

