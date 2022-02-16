House GOP Warns Biden: Congress Signs Off on Iran Deal, or Sinks It

House Republicans are issuing a warning to President Joe Biden: Get Congress approval on any new Iran nuclear deal or else it "will meet the same fate" as former President Barack Obama's deal rejected by former President Donald Trump.

In recent days, news out of Vienna suggests the Iranian regime is demanding a 'guarantee' that U.S. sanctions will never be reimposed so long as they comply with the terms of an agreement regarding their illicit nuclear program," nearly 200 House Republicans wrote in a joint letter to Biden, which was obtained by Axios.

"As duly elected representatives of American citizens across the United States, sent to Washington to check and balance the executive branch as established by the separation of powers in our Constitution, we feel compelled to remind you that you do not have the power to provide any such 'guarantee.'

"Indeed, if you forge an agreement with the Supreme Leader of Iran without formal Congressional approval, it will be temporary and non-binding and will meet the same fate as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)."

Trump decertified the JCPOA because Iran received benefits from Obama but still was working toward building its nuclear program and was nearing nuclear weapons capability.

Biden has sought to re-enter a nuclear deal with Iran to avoid a nuclear arms races in the long destabilized Middle East.

Among the warnings in the House GOP letter to Biden, the House Republican signatories demand the sanctions U.S. remain on Iran unless all these conditions are met:

Verifying they have fully accounted for all past and present undeclared nuclear activities.

Fully dismantled their enrichment and reprocessing-related infrastructure and capabilities.

Verifiably ended all research and development on nuclear-capable missiles and fully dismantled all existing nuclear-capable missiles.

Verifiably halted all sponsorship of terrorism.

Released all American hostages and paid U.S. federal court judgments owed to the American victims of terrorism sponsored by the Iranian regime.

"We will view any agreement reached in Vienna which is not submitted to the U.S. Senate for ratification as a treaty — including any and all secret agreements made with Iran directly or on the sidelines of official talks — as non-binding," the letter continued.

"We will demand that any such agreement be submitted to Congress pursuant to the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act of 2015, and we will use the law's 30-day review period to warn our colleagues, the American public and the private sector about any dangers and flaws of such an agreement."

Notably, the letter, led by Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. and Michael Waltz, R-Fla., was also signed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

"Republicans are sending a pretty strong and clear message to the Iranians and to the private sector with this letter," former top Iran official in Trump's National Security Council Richard Goldberg told Axios.

"To Iran: Whatever you think Biden is agreeing to in Vienna lacks the political support in Washington to survive the next change in party control of the White House or Congress — sanctions will absolutely return," he added.

"To the private sector: Are you really going to put your head in the lion's mouth with these same Republicans set to take back Congress in November?"

The House GOP letter concluded with a warning to Biden to not repeat Obama's costly mistake and "learn from the first JCPOA's failure."

The Iranian regime brutally represses, persecutes, tortures, and murders its own people," the letter concluded. "It wastes the Iranian people's resources on terrorism, foreign aggression, missiles and nuclear weapons capabilities.

"We hope to see the day where all U.S. sanctions on Iran can be lifted, when the U.S. and Iran can enjoy normalized relations, and when the people of Iran have a government that respects human dignity.

"But that day will not come if you provide sanctions relief that will fuel the regime's corruption and incompetence at the expense of the Iranian people. We urge you to change course, learn from the first JCPOA's failures, and work with Congress to impose maximum pressure on the Iranian regime."