NRA Warns Against Gun Control After Nationwide Dem Wins

The National Rifle Association on Thursday released a new ad warning of potential crackdowns on firearms after Democrats saw a series of election victories across the country on Tuesday.

"It's time to wake up," states the ad, which focuses on three Democrat candidates who pledged to ban certain types of guns and firearm accessories and went on to win their campaigns: Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger, New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill, and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

The ad shows all three candidates, and former Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking about limiting the sale of certain guns and related accessories while on the campaign trail.

The NRA notes that Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed a measure passed by Democrats in the state that would have banned the sale of "assault weapons" such as the AR-15 rifle and similar guns.

"We've been sounding the alarm that progressive politicians are planning an insurgency in American politics," Doug Hamlin, the organization's CEO and executive vice president, said in a statement.

"The far-left has taken a choke hold on the [Democratic] Party, calling for radical gun control policies that seek to disarm law-abiding citizens," he added.

"The NRA is preparing for this all-out fight ahead of the midterms."

"It's time for law-abiding gun owners to wake up," said John Commerford, the executive director of the group's lobbying arm.

He went on to say that the elections this week are "another reminder that the freedoms we hold dear are always only an election away from destruction."