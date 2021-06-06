Northeast's First Record Heat Wave of 2021 Is Here

AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting the first heat wave of the year for the northeastern United States after Memorial Day's unofficial start of summer was marred by rain and record cold.

Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and Boston hit 90 degrees Saturday while New York City's Central Park reached a high of 89 degrees.

Newark and New Jersey reached record-highs of 94 at the start of the weekend, breaking its 1966 mark of 92.

All these cities were in the 50s- just one week ago.

Cities along the Interstate-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston are predicted to hit 90 until Monday. In late May, these areas experienced just a two-day stretch of 90-degree heat.

"Locations like Philadelphia that set record-low high temperatures on Memorial Day weekend, are now in line to climb into the 90s through Monday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

In the Northeast, it is considered a “heat wave” if temperatures reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit or greater for three straight days, according to the National Weather Service.

Syracuse, N.Y., on Monday is expected to rise one degree above its 2008 daily record of 92. Even the record high of 94 from 1999 could be within reach.

The city's high is normally 75 at this point in June.

"Humidity levels will be higher than most people in the region have experienced thus far this year, but they will be a bit short of the levels often experienced during dog days of July and August," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

"While warm weather fans will be thrilled this week, fans of more mild conditions will likely have to wait until very late in the upcoming week to be satisfied," Gilbert said.