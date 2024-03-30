×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: north dakota | joe biden | primary | democrat | 2024 | presidential | election

Biden Wins the North Dakota Democrat Primary

Saturday, 30 March 2024 05:19 PM EDT

President Joe Biden has won North Dakota's Democrat presidential primary.

The state party Saturday announced the results of the mostly mail-in primary. The party began circulating ballots in February to voters who asked for them.

Biden's victory was virtually assured, though seven other candidates were on the primary ballot.

Former President Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican Party's March 4 presidential caucuses, taking all 29 delegates.

Biden and Trump have already secured enough delegates for their parties' nominations, lining up the first presidential rematch election since 1956.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., won the North Dakota Democrat caucuses in 2016 and 2020.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Joe Biden has won North Dakota's Democrat presidential primary as the Democratic Party on Saturday announced the results of the mostly mail-in primary.
north dakota, joe biden, primary, democrat, 2024, presidential, election
102
2024-19-30
Saturday, 30 March 2024 05:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved