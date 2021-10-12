North Carolina Lt. Gov. Refuses to Resign Over LGBT 'Filth' Comment

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said in a recent video message he "will not back down" after coming under fire for calling "transgenderism" and homosexuality "filth" in a widely circulated video.

Robinson criticized the book "Gender Queer" in a speech that was recorded, and that recording was later released by the group Right Wing Watch, prompting calls for Robinson to resign from all over the country.

"There's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth," he said last June at the Asbury Baptist church in Seagrove. "And yes, I called it filth. And if you don't like it that I called it filth, come see me, and I'll explain it to you."

"As you look at these photos, I challenge you to describe them as anything other than filth."

"Let me tell you plainly right here and right now: I will not back down," Robinson said in a video posted to Facebook on Saturday. "I will not be silenced, and I will not be bullied into submission. I will continue to fight for the rights of our children to receive an education that is free from sexual concepts that do not belong in the classroom."

"I will fight for and protect the rights of all citizens, including those in the LGBTQ community to express themselves however they want," he continued in the video. "However, the idea that our children should be taught about concepts of transgenderism and be exposed to sexually explicit materials in the classroom is abhorrent."

Robinson later told WRAL he was not speaking in his official capacity as lieutenant governor, saying "those are adult topics that should stay in an adult place. They have no business around children. Homosexuality is not a culture. Homosexuality is a sexual preference, and sexual preferences, I believe, do not need to be discussed in our schools."