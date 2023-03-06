Norfolk Southern to Pay to Temporarily Relocate East Palestine Residents

Norfolk Southern will be financing temporary relocation for residents who live within a mile's radius of the train derailment of 38 cars in East Palestine, Ohio, according to The Hill.

The train was carrying the carcinogen vinyl chloride when it derailed in February. Although officials said the area is safe, residents are still worried about possible health effects.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Sunday that Norfolk Southern would be providing "additional financial assistance," including "temporary lodging, travel, food, clothing, and other necessities."

Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro said Monday that Norfolk Southern will also pay $5 million in reimbursements to the fire department for contaminated and damaged equipment, as well as $1 million to Beaver and Lawrence counties. Another $1.4 million will go to state agencies, according to CBS News.

The company previously announced $1 million for fire equipment, $1 million for East Palestine, and $1.2 million for evacuation costs, reported CBS News.

While it is attending to the chemical spill, "some residents close to the derailment site may notice additional odors," the EPA said.

"This helps our short-term problem, but we will need longer-term relocation options, independent environmental testing, ongoing health monitoring, and safe disposal of the toxic waste," Daniel Winston, co-executive director of River Valley Organizing, said in a statement.

A spokesperson said it would be removing the tracks and the soil underneath it, according to The Hill.

And it would be utilizing "air monitors" and water monitors "round-the-clock," reported CBS Pittsburgh.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine told the outlet the excavation and reconstruction of the rails should be finished by April 30.