×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | nord stream 2 | germany

Germany Says Working With US on Nord Stream 2 Deal

german and russian flags with a nord stream two document
(Dreamstime)

Sunday, 28 November 2021 04:46 PM

Germany said on Sunday it was continuing to work closely with the United States on implementing a deal on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea and carries gas from Russia to Germany.

Germany's foreign ministry said it continued to coordinate closely with the U.S. administration on implementing a joint declaration on the $11 billion pipeline.

The Biden administration has waived sanctions on the pipeline operator and made a deal with Germany in July, although last week it imposed further sanctions targeting Russia-linked Transadria Ltd and its vessel.

"We fundamentally reject sanctions among allies," it said in response to a query from Reuters about a report by Axios, which said Berlin had urged members of the U.S. Congress not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as doing so would "weaken" U.S. credibility and "ultimately damage transatlantic unity."

The United States and some European countries oppose the pipeline which bypasses Ukraine.

They say it would make Europe too reliant on Russian gas, but some other European governments say the link is vital to secure energy supplies.

Germany has agreed to take action if Russia uses energy as a weapon in its relations with Ukraine, but the deal does not provide a specific criteria for how that would be judged.

News website Axios cited a Nov. 19 document outlining steps Germany would take, including "strong public messages" condemning Russia's behavior and assessing the suspension of political meetings.

At the EU level, the document said Germany was "actively participating in the process to identify options for additional restrictive measures," Axios said.

The document also said Nord Stream 2 presented "no threat to Ukraine as long as reasonable gas transit is ensured," and referred to potential sanctions on the pipeline as "a victory for Putin" as it would divide Western allies, Axios added. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Alexander Smith)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Germany said on Sunday it was continuing to work closely with the United States on implementing a deal on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea and carries gas from Russia to Germany.
nord stream 2, germany
312
2021-46-28
Sunday, 28 November 2021 04:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved