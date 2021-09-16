Gov. Noem to Biden: If You Mandate Vaccines, 'See You in Court'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued a direct warning to President Biden if he mandates COVID-19 vaccines in her state — "see you in court."

In USA Today Thursday, the Republican governor responded to last week’s Biden administration announcement of vaccine mandates. "The Biden administration has no business forcing vaccinations on the American people through executive decree or rule. Biden has no constitutional authority to do so," she said. "I’d encourage Americans to get vaccinated, as I did. But that choice is theirs to make – not the federal government’s to make for them."

The governor also took issue with Biden’s claim "This is not about freedom or personal choice." Noem said, "The value of personal responsibility far outweighs government mandates, especially as we learn more about COVID-19, the vaccine and therapeutic treatment options. The Constitution grants public health authority to the states."

Republican governors across the country share Noem’s opposition to the announced Biden vaccine mandate. Newsmax reported last Friday that GOP governors are united in opposition. USNews reported Sept. 10 that GOP governors in Texas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Georgia were contemplating lawsuits.

Tuesday, the Arizona attorney general took the next step and filed a suit on behalf of that state against the White House for what was called an "egregious federal overreach."

Noem pointed to the 10th Amendment of the Constitution that leaves public health to the states. "The states should lead on pandemic response. As governor, I will continue to honor the wishes of our Founders by taking my direction from the Constitution. I will continue to value freedom and personal responsibility."

She has a specific message for the White House: "President Biden, if you take this unprecedented action and overstep your constitutional authority, we will defend our people and see you in court."

During a speech at the White House last Friday, the president was asked specifically about the threat of lawsuits from GOP governors. Biden’s response was "Have at it." The president also stated that he was "disappointed" with some of the Republican leaders.