Gov. Noem Applies for Mount Rushmore July 4 Fireworks Permit

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's administration has applied for a special-use permit to hold fireworks at Mount Rushmore on the Fourth of July next year.

Under former President Donald Trump last year, fireworks were held at the popular national memorial for the first time since 2009. The Biden administration denied Noem's permit request for fireworks in 2021.

"There truly is no better place to celebrate America’s birthday than Mount Rushmore, our nation’s enduring Shrine to Democracy," Noem said in a Wednesday press release.

"Despite their arbitrary decision to cancel the 2021 Fireworks Celebration, the Biden Administration has an opportunity to work with us to celebrate next year and for the years to come."

The National Park Service — citing the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfire risks, opposition from tribal partners, environmental concerns, and ongoing construction at the federal landmark — denied Noem's permit request earlier this year.

Noem currently is in litigation with NPS over that rejection. The name of that lawsuit is Noem v. Haaland. Deb Haaland is the secretary for the Department of the Interior.

Noem took to Twitter in late-June to criticize the Biden administration for rejecting her 2021 request.

"We are at Mount Rushmore this morning talking about tourism, the economy, the 4th of July and Pres. Biden stopping us from celebrating with fireworks at this great monument. South Dakota will continue to celebrate and be grateful for our freedoms and liberties @southdakota," Noem tweeted on her governor account with accompanying photos.

On her personal account, Noem tweeted a video recorded while she stood before the monument as people milled around behind her.

"It's a beautiful day. I really wish that we were able to have fireworks here this year – probably not gonna happen because of the Biden administration," Noem said. "But look at all the wonderful people still enjoying this monument to history."

The governor's office said the fireworks celebration would occur in conjunction with the Memorandum of Agreement signed on May 6, 2019, between Noem and then-Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.