WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: noaa | hurricane | forecast | data | dod | satellite

Oceanic Agency Replacing Hurricane Forecast Program

By    |   Monday, 30 June 2025 05:01 PM EDT

The Trump administration will end a satellite program that helped provide data used in weather forecasting at the end of July, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday.

The Defense Meteorological Satellite Program, which has been operated by the Defense Department since the 1960s, accumulates environmental data from satellites that the National Weather Service uses to predict hurricane and other dangerous weather formations.

According to the NOAA, the Navy will cease to process or upload this data as of Aug. 1.

In a statement to CBS News, NOAA spokesperson Kim Doster described the change as a "routine process of data rotation and replacement" and said the NWS has other methods that "are fully capable of providing a complete suite of cutting-edge data and models that ensure the gold-standard weather forecasting the American people deserve."

Brian Tang, a researcher at the University at Albany who studies hurricanes, told NPR that he was surprised by the decision, "given how important it is for forecasting hurricanes and monitoring important features like sea ice. This is data that forecasters use regularly."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Trump administration will end a satellite program that helped provide data used in weather forecasting at the end of July, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday.
noaa, hurricane, forecast, data, dod, satellite
179
2025-01-30
Monday, 30 June 2025 05:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved