New Wave of 'No Kings' Protests Planned for Oct. 18

By    |   Thursday, 02 October 2025 01:51 PM EDT

A new wave of "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration, organized by the George Soros-backed Indivisible Project, is being planned for Oct. 18 nationwide.

About 2,000 "No Kings" demonstrations took place across all 50 states June 14, the same day as President Donald Trump's birthday and military parade marking the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary.

"In June, millions of everyday Americans from every walk of life peacefully took to the streets and declared with one voice: No Kings. The world saw the power of the people, and President Trump's attempt at a coronation collapsed under the strength of a movement rising against his abuses of power," the group said in a post on its website.

"Now, he's doubling down — sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle. This isn't just politics. It's democracy versus dictatorship. And together, we're choosing democracy."

Indivisible is led by Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg. It was created in 2016 after Trump won the presidential election.

The group, which has received more than $7.6 million from George Soros' philanthropic network since 2017, has been involved in protests against Tesla and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


