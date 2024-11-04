Nikki Haley: Voting for Trump 'Easy Call'

Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley again urged voters to send former President Donald Trump back to the White House.

Despite remaining in this year's GOP primary race long after Trump and his allies called for her to drop out, Haley endorsed the former president and spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Two days before the general election, she told voters voting for Trump was "an easy call."

"I'll point out that Mr. Trump isn't the only one on the ballot. This election isn't a referendum on him. It's a choice between him and Kamala Harris," Haley wrote in a Sunday opinion column in The Wall Street Journal.

"I don't agree with Mr. Trump 100% of the time. But I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Ms. Harris nearly all the time. That makes this an easy call."

Haley, who was the U.N. ambassador during the Trump administration and before that governor of South Carolina, said Harris would "make America's fiscal crisis even worse" and offer dangerous national security stances regarding such issues as those involving immigration, Israel, China, and Iran.

"No politician gets everything right," Haley wrote. "For those of us clear-eyed enough to see Mr. Trump's flaws and honest enough to acknowledge them, the question is whether we're better off with his policies or his opponent's. On taxes, spending, inflation, immigration, energy, and national security, the candidates are miles apart. And Mr. Trump is clearly the better choice."

Unlike some of Trump's other GOP primary rivals, such as Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Haley has not been asked to campaign for her former boss.

She was in Pennsylvania supporting Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick and told voters to "take the emotion" out of their votes and support Trump. The state is considered one of seven swing states expected to decide the presidential race.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.