Remaining Haley Voters Show Trump Vulnerabilities

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is still pulling in votes in Republican presidential primaries despite her dropping out of the race, illustrating the voting groups that are still wary of supporting the presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Haley won 17% of the vote in the Pennsylvania GOP primary last week with more than 150,000 votes. Haley performed particularly well in cities and suburbs with younger, college-educated, and higher-income voters, winning about 26% of the vote in counties that have the highest level of education. She has collectively received just over 20% of the vote in various state primaries even though she officially exited the race in March.

"I will not vote for Donald Trump, even though I am a Republican and agree with most of the policy positions that he represents," a Haley supporter in Grand Rapids, Michigan, told the Journal. "He poorly represents the Republican Party and Americans. His character is so shoddy that I cannot support him.

"I am very much considering a vote for Joe Biden as a vote to try to keep Trump from getting back in office."

However, another Haley supporter in Rochester Hills, Michigan, said she "will probably vote for Trump because the other side is just a no-go," adding, "I will likely go with my least bad option."