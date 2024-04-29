WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nikki haley | donald trump | voters | gop | primary | never trump | biden voters

Remaining Haley Voters Show Trump Vulnerabilities

By    |   Monday, 29 April 2024 12:30 PM EDT

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is still pulling in votes in Republican presidential primaries despite her dropping out of the race, illustrating the voting groups that are still wary of supporting the presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Haley won 17% of the vote in the Pennsylvania GOP primary last week with more than 150,000 votes. Haley performed particularly well in cities and suburbs with younger, college-educated, and higher-income voters, winning about 26% of the vote in counties that have the highest level of education. She has collectively received just over 20% of the vote in various state primaries even though she officially exited the race in March.

"I will not vote for Donald Trump, even though I am a Republican and agree with most of the policy positions that he represents," a Haley supporter in Grand Rapids, Michigan, told the Journal. "He poorly represents the Republican Party and Americans. His character is so shoddy that I cannot support him.

"I am very much considering a vote for Joe Biden as a vote to try to keep Trump from getting back in office."

However, another Haley supporter in Rochester Hills, Michigan, said she "will probably vote for Trump because the other side is just a no-go," adding, "I will likely go with my least bad option."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is still pulling in votes in Republican presidential primaries despite her dropping out of the race, illustrating her backers are still wary of voting for the presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported.
nikki haley, donald trump, voters, gop, primary, never trump, biden voters
223
2024-30-29
Monday, 29 April 2024 12:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved