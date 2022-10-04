Biden NIH: $4 Million to Study 'Structural Racism,' 'Misinformation'

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) plan to give $4 million in fiscal year 2022 and 2023 to groups that study how "structural racism" in medicine and science affects "misinformation," according to a grant listing.

The Daily Caller said the grant is titled, "Understanding and Addressing Misinformation among Populations that Experience Health Disparities." The tax dollars are expected to be handed out to about six universities, nonprofit groups, and state and local governments.

Eligible groups are expected to propose research projects to determine how to "mitigate the impact of misinformation," which according to NIH is widespread among minorities subjected to "structural racism," according to the Daily Caller.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a leading example of how the spread of misinformation and disinformation can hamper the effectiveness of population-level efforts to address public health emergencies that disproportionately impact populations that experience health disparities," the grant listing says.

Brian Harrison, a former chief of staff for the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the NIH, told the Daily Caller the grant is an example of allowing "unelected bureaucrats" to spend tax dollars on "liberal pet projects" that "silence political opponents."

"Tragically, by funding woke activities instead of researching cures for rare diseases, this may actually cost lives," he said.

Meanwhile, a nonprofit group run by controversial COVID-19 scientist Peter Daszak received a $3.3 million grant from the NIH to study other viruses in Southeast Asia, the New York Post reported.

EcoHealth Alliance received $653,392, the first installment of the grant, Sept. 21.

Previously, EcoHealth Alliance was granted millions of dollars and directed some of the money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, where some believe COVID-19 leaked, according to the newspaper.

The Post added Daszak has so far declined to answer lawmakers' questions about EcoHealth's work with the lab in Wuhan.