Israel Welcomes Ouster of Venezuela's Maduro

Israel ⁠welcomed the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, its foreign minister said Saturday, after he was captured and deposed by the United States.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar ​posted ‍on X:

"Israel commends the United States' operation, led by President [Donald] Trump, which acted as the leader of the free world. At this historic moment, Israel stands alongside the freedom-loving Venezuelan people, who have suffered under Maduro's illegal tyranny. Israel welcomes the removal of the dictator who led a network of drugs and terror and hopes for the return of democracy to the country and for friendly relations between the states. The people of Venezuela deserve to exercise their democratic rights. South America deserves a future free from the axis of terror and drugs."