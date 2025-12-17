Nick Reiner Faces Potential Death Penalty in Double Murder

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is weighing whether to seek the death penalty on first-degree murder charges against Nick Reiner, who is accused of killing his parents — actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

Deadline reported that while the death penalty is rare and unlikely in California, it remains a legal possibility because prosecutors have alleged special circumstances involving multiple murders.

Hochman said he has not decided whether his office will pursue the death penalty but confirmed it is under consideration.

He said prosecutors will weigh and listen to the "thoughts and desires of the family" before making that decision.

Hochman said Reiner could also face a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead from multiple stab wounds on Dec. 14 inside their Brentwood home.

Nick Reiner was arrested later that night and remains in custody.

Nick Reiner, 32, has had a long and public history of addiction and substance abuse, including issues depicted in the 2015 film "Being Charlie," which he made with his father.

Nick Reiner had been living with his parents in their home for several weeks before the killings.

"Do I anticipate it being particularly fast? No," Hochman said of the case, which he said involved a "deadly weapon or a knife."

"I anticipate it being rather thorough."

On Tuesday, Nick Reiner's newly appointed defense attorney, Alan Jackson, said his client's legal approach will be taken one day at a time, particularly regarding court appearances.

Nick Reiner appeared in court Wednesday for the first time after being charged in the case.

The 32-year-old did not enter a plea and participated from a secured custody area behind glass while restrained and dressed in a suicide prevention smock.

At the request of his attorney, the arraignment was continued to Jan. 7, with Reiner speaking only to respond "yes, your honor" to confirm the new date.

Hochman commented on the murders, saying, "Their loss is beyond tragic, and we will commit ourselves to bringing their murderer to justice."

Investigators said Nick Reiner offered no resistance when he was arrested near Exposition Park, close to the University of Southern California, about 14 miles from the Brentwood home where the killings occurred.

Jackson, a former Los Angeles County prosecutor, is representing Nick Reiner after previously handling the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein and the Massachusetts cases involving Karen Read.

Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian will prosecute the case, following recent work that included the Menendez brothers' resentencing bid and the Robert Durst trial.