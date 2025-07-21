WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nhtsa | probe | engine failure | nissan

NHTSA Closes Engine Failure Probe Into 454,840 Nissan Vehicles

Monday, 21 July 2025 08:12 AM EDT

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday that it is closing a preliminary evaluation into 454,840 Nissan vehicles over engine failure after the Japanese automaker issued a recall in June. The probe, which was opened in December 2023, alleged that engine failures in certain Nissan vehicles were leading to loss of motive power. Consumers also reported engine knocking noises.

An engine failure could result in a fire if internal components detached and damaged the engine block, creating a hole that allowed engine oil to reach hot surfaces, the U.S. auto safety authority said.

NHTSA said that a total of 1,878 incidents were reported, of which 12 resulted in either crash or a fire.

The probe included under its scope certain models of Nissan Rogue, Altima, and luxury vehicles, Infiniti's QX50 and QX55, the NHTSA report said.

Nissan's June recall fix involves a dealer inspection for metal debris in the engine oil pan.

If no debris is found, dealers will change the oil and carry out minor repairs based on engine type; if debris is found, the engine may need major repairs or replacement.

The Yokohama-based company also agreed to extend the vehicle warranty of the impacted vehicles to 10 years and 120,000 miles after the inspection.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday that it is closing a preliminary evaluation into 454,840 Nissan vehicles over engine failure after the Japanese automaker issued a recall in June.
nhtsa, probe, engine failure, nissan
208
2025-12-21
Monday, 21 July 2025 08:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved