USA Hockey GM Wants Trump to Attend Championship Game

The general manager of the USA men's national ice hockey team has invited President Donald Trump to attend the team's championship game against Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Bill Guerin, who also is the general manager of the Minnesota Wild said, "We would love it if President Trump was in attendance. We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff."

The two teams will meet for the second time in a week on Thursday following a boisterous game on Saturday where the game opened with three fights in the first 10 seconds and ended with a 3-1 U.S. victory. "And listen, we're just trying to represent our country the best way we can," Guerin added.

Saturday's tilt was noteworthy for the booing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by many of the Canadian fans and was far more physical than most midseason international tournaments of the past. Guerin said the recent tension between the two countries just added to the atmosphere, saying, "I think a little bit of everything. Canada-U.S. is a huge rivalry in hockey."

Canadians have been dismissing the U.S. national anthem for the past several weeks during NHL regular season play following Trump's imposition of tariffs and his repeated remarks of making Canada the "51st state."

"I think there was a little bit of a political flare to it. It's just the time that we're in. I think our guys used that as inspiration. If you let it get the better of you, then you're in trouble, but I really do think the players used it as inspiration," Guerin said.

The U.S. finished atop the four-team standings after losing to Sweden on Monday night 2-1. Despite recent success at the junior level, the U.S. men have not beaten Canada with NHL players in international play since the group stage of the Vancouver Olympics in 2010.