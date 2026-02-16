WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nfl | tre johnson | offensive lineman | 54 | obit

Former NFL All-Pro Guard Tre' Johnson Dies at 54

Monday, 16 February 2026 07:19 AM EST

Former NFL offensive lineman Tre' Johnson, an All-Pro with Washington in 1999, died on Sunday during a family trip, his wife posted on social media. He was 54.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre' Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday ... during a brief family trip," Irene Johnson posted on Facebook. "His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock."

Johnson played for the Washington franchise from 1994-2000 and in his final season in 2002 after one year with the Cleveland Browns (three games, all starts) in 2001. He started 72 of the 93 regular-season games he played and both playoff contests, nearly all at guard.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1999 and voted All-Pro second team by the Associated Press that season.

"We're heartbroken to learn of the loss of former Washington All-Pro guard Tre' Johnson," the Washington Commanders posted on the team's X account. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Born in New York City, Johnson attended Peekskill (N.Y.) High School before playing at Temple. The Washington Redskins selected him in the second round (31st overall) of the 1994 NFL Draft.

Johnson became a high school history teacher at the Landon School in Bethesda, Md., where he also is listed as a coach and mentor on its website. His wife wrote in Sunday's Instagram post, "His recent battles with health issues forced him to take a leave of absence."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
