Texans' Tank Dell Hurt in Florida Club Shooting

By    |   Sunday, 28 April 2024 07:35 PM EDT

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was shot and sustained minor injuries at a Florida nightclub on Saturday night.

"We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla., last night," the Texans said in a statement, according to local Houston news station KPRC.

"He sustained a minor wound, but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate, but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident."

The 24-year-old, whose strong rookie season was cut short by a broken fibula, was an innocent bystander and not a part of the violent altercation.

A 16-year-old opened fire at a club called Cabana Live, wounding 10 people. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon in public, and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Sunday, 28 April 2024 07:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

