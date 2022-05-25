×
Tags: nfl | streaming | service | yahoo | cord cutting

NFL to Launch $5 per Month Service

tom brady points and smiles during an nfl game
(Todd Rosenberg/AP)

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 01:52 PM

The National Football League plans to create its own streaming service in July, Sports Business Journal reported Wednesday.

The streaming service, to be called NFL Plus, is expected to cost about $5 monthly, although a source said that might change.

The service will have live games on mobile phones and tablets, but the contests made available would only be the same ones fans are able to view on television in their local markets.

NFL Plus is set to replace deals that have expired this year. Until now, games were distributed to tablets and laptops via Yahoo and on mobile phones through major carriers, according to Sports Business Journal.

There is also the possibility NFL Plus could be folded into a package if, as rumored, an equity stake in NFL Media properties is sold to either Apple or Amazon.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 25 May 2022 01:52 PM
