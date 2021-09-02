NFL to Allow Social Justice Messages on Helmets

The National Football League will continue to allow players to wear messages advocating for social justice on their helmets and antiracism messages will be stenciled in end zones during the upcoming season.

The league, in addition to the ongoing Inspire Change platform, will also reintroduce the "Say Their Stories" initiative and will now allow each team the chance to highlight its work on social justice.

"We are committed to Inspire Change and the social justice work that inspires change for the long term," said Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility.

Players have the option of choosing from six decals to wear on their helmets: "End Racism," "Stop Hate," "It Takes All of Us," "Black Lives Matter," "Inspire Change," and "Say Their Stories."

The end zones at all home games will feature the messages "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism," except during games that have one-time messages, such as "Salute To Service" during a Salute to Service game.

In "Say Their Stories," players will provide their voices but the features will also include various social justice activists that players have named as particularly impactful for their work in the local area. In the last two weeks of the NFL’s regular season, every team will receive relevant decorations and graphics for the video board, which will also be used in playoff games.

"That will provide a unified time frame for us to further amplify all of the work that our clubs are doing and that will lead into the playoffs where Inspire Change will continue to take center stage," added Isaacson. "The key message for us as the season is starting, we are ramping up again in a big way with our social justice work."