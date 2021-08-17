NFL's Raiders to Require Vax Proof or Jab at Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders fans attending home games this year will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter the stadium or roll up their sleeves and get a COVID-19 shot on the spot, The Epoch Times reports.

The team made the announcement on Monday just hours after Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said people will be required to show they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend large events in the state.

Any fan who shows vaccination proof through the CLEAR mobile app will be allowed to attend a game without wearing a mask, while others can get a shot at the stadium, but still will be required to wear a mask. Children under 12, the partially vaccinated and others exempted from receiving the vaccine can attend if masked.

"Health and safety has always been our number one priority," owner Mark Davis said. "After consultation with Gov. Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season."

The Raiders said they are the first NFL team with a "vaccine/no mask" policy for the new season. The rule goes into effect on Sept. 13 with the team's first home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The New Orleans Saints initiated a similar policy last week. Fans are asked to either show proof-of-vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours.

Saints fans will still be required to wear masks regardless of whether they are vaccinated.