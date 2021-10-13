NFL Not Planning to Release More Gruden-Like Emails

The NFL does not plan to release more material from an investigation that resulted in the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden, a league spokesman said Tuesday.

An investigation that began after workplace misconduct was reported among the Washington Football Team led to leaked Gruden emails using racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language.

Gruden resigned as Las Vegas coach on Monday.

The NFL players' union on Tuesday said it would request that all information gathered in the Washington probe be released to the public. An NFL spokesman, however, said that won’t be happening, and denied that the league leaked the Gruden emails.

"Based on the material that we have reviewed, we haven't identified anything that needed to be reported to club or league leadership," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told The Associated Press. "We have released no emails during this process."

McCarthy's statement comes after a New York Times story said Gruden sent emails with racist, sexist, and homophobic comments during a seven-year period.

DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, told USA Today on Tuesday the union will request that approximately 650,000 emails from the Washington investigation be released.

"We have had communications with the league, and the NFLPA plans to request that the NFL release the rest of the emails," Smith told the news outlet.

The New York Times reported that Gruden, while working for ESPN, sent messages to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others. In those emails, Gruden reportedly used crude language in email exchanges where he called NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a "fagg*t" and a "clueless anti football p*ssy," President Joe Biden a "nervous clueless p*ssy," and alluded to Michael Sam, the first openly gay NFL player, as a "queer."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday announced they would remove Gruden from the team's Ring of Honor inside Raymond Jones Stadium. Gruden coached the Bucs from 2002 to 2008 and led them to a Super Bowl XXXVII victory.