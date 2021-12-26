Bills WR Cole Beasley Fined $100K for COVID-19 Violations

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has been fined numerous times for COVID-19 protocol violations, which have added up to about $100,000.

ESPN reports that, according to league and union sources, Beasley was fined $14,600 in August on a day that NFL officials were reviewing the protocols with the team at the facility before the 2021 season. Beasley was seen by one of the officials not complying with protocols for players who haven't received the COVID-19 vaccine.

This fine, according to ESPN, has been doubled on a few occasions. Beasley had been caught several times via the league's video monitoring.

The wide receiver was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, and missed Sunday's game as a result. According to league rules, an unvaccinated player who tests positive for the virus must miss ten days. A vaccinated player, on the other hand, could return after a negative test if he was asymptomatic.

Beasley took to Instagram twice in the past week to state his opinion. In a Tuesday post, he wrote that ''[J]ust to be clear COVID is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are. Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don't test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I'm sure he didn't get this same energy.

''Thank you for those who support. Everyone else, if you don't get what's happening then there is nothing anybody can do for you.''

He then posted a photo of himself a few days later and wrote, ''[j]ust checking in everybody. I'm still partying. Be back soon. Hate it or love it. Go Bills!''

Beasley has said that although he has no problem with people being vaccinated, he wants people to have the choice, saying in July:''I'm not anti- or pro-vax — I'm pro-choice. With that being said, the issue at hand is information being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction he may not be comfortable with.''