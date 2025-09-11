WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nfl | charlie kirk | carolina panthers employee

NFL Team Fires Communications Staffer Over Insensitive Kirk Post

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 10:52 AM EDT

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly dismissed a member of the team's communications department over an "insensitive" social-media post regarding the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"BREAKING: The Carolina Panthers have fired Charlie Rock, of the team's communications department, for an insensitive post regarding the murder of Charlie Kirk, a source familiar with the organization's decision tells me," Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler posted on X.

The Panthers have not yet issued a public statement, and Newsmax could not independently verify the name of the staffer, nor the firing.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly dismissed a member of the team's communications department over an "insensitive" social-media post regarding the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
nfl, charlie kirk, carolina panthers employee
89
2025-52-11
Thursday, 11 September 2025 10:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved