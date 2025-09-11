NFL Team Fires Communications Staffer Over Insensitive Kirk Post

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly dismissed a member of the team's communications department over an "insensitive" social-media post regarding the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"BREAKING: The Carolina Panthers have fired Charlie Rock, of the team's communications department, for an insensitive post regarding the murder of Charlie Kirk, a source familiar with the organization's decision tells me," Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler posted on X.

The Panthers have not yet issued a public statement, and Newsmax could not independently verify the name of the staffer, nor the firing.