Possible Move to Austin for NFL's Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills want taxpayers to pay the full price of a new stadium.

However, according to Buffalo News, the New York State Capital in Albany sees this payment scheme as a “non-starter.”

The report says that the Bills organization hasn’t made any “overt threats, sources say, to leave Buffalo if it doesn’t get the full funding request, but it has made clear to government negotiators that there are other cities elsewhere that desire an NFL franchise and would pay handsomely for it.”

ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham said that one of these cities is Austin, Texas.

However, teams often threaten moves when they want new stadiums as leverage to force the current locale's hand. As NBC Sports explains, “[H]ere’s the basic reality when it comes to stadium politics. Owners ask for free money to keep the team where it is. If that money isn’t available, they look to other cities that would be willing to foot the bill — either as leverage or as a true and genuine alternative.”

“In Buffalo, it’s too early to suspect that the Bills may move. However, the Pegulas may need to persuade state and local officials that they’re willing to move the team in order to get the kind of public money they want,” NBC Sports adds.