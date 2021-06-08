NYT's Mara Gay: 'Disturbed' to See 'Dozens of American Flags' From Trump Supporters

New York Times editorial board member and MSNBC contributor Mara Gay insisted the sight of American Flags flown by supporters of former President Donald Trump during a trip she took to Long Island "disturbed" her.

Gay, was distressed by the expletives she saw on trucks against President Joe Biden. She inferred from the people she saw that they were alluding to the notion that "This is my country … not your country. I own this."

"The reality is here that we have a large percentage of the American population — I don't know how big it is, but we have tens of millions of Trump voters who continue to believe that their rights as citizens are under threat by simple virtue of having to share the democracy with others," Gay stated, according to the New York Post. "I think that as long as they see Americanness as the same as one with whiteness, this is going to continue."

"I was on Long Island this weekend visiting a really dear friend, and I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with explicatives [sic] against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags, and in some cases just dozens of American flags, which is also just disturbing … Essentially the message was clear: This is my country. This is not your country. I own this," she said.

The NYT editorial board member pleaded that as long as America continues not to have a conversation about "whiteness," then "a large percentage of Americans" would continue not to understand how it's a threat.

"That is the real concern. Because, you know, the Trump voters who are not going to get onboard with democracy, they're a minority. You can marginalize them, long-term. But if we don't take the threat seriously, then I think we're all in really bad shape."