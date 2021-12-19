NY Bill Lets Governor Detain Anyone Suspected as 'Threat to Public Health'

The New York State Senate and Assembly could potentially vote on a bill in the next session that would give the governor and his or her delegates permissions to remove and detain cases, contacts, carriers or any person who is potentially a “significant threat to public health.”

According to the National Pulse, the bill gives the Governor of New York or his or her delegates, which include the commissioner and heads of local health departments, the right to remove and detain anyone by issuing a single order.

The order only has to include the individual’s or group’s name or their reasonably specific descriptions. The individual or group may be held in a medical facility or “any other they deem appropriate.”

The bill attempts to state that no one can be held for more than 60 days, the bill allows an additional 90 days to consider a person’s or group’s detention, which can last indefinitely.

The bill will also “require an individual who has been exposed to or infected by a contagious disease to complete an appropriate, prescribed course of treatment, preventive medication or vaccination.”

The National Pulse notes that the bill has received an overwhelmingly negative response on the New York Senate website.